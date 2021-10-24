Are our grocery prices about to double? Australia’s labour shortage, explained.

Anyone remember in 2011 when bananas were around $12 a kilo?

Aussie consumers may once again see a dramatic increase in their weekly grocery bill.

Why is that you ask? It has a lot to do with Australia’s labour shortage.

New research from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) has predicted that fruit and veggie prices are about to skyrocket.

ABARES has said that labour shortages and elevated household demands have everything to do with this.

“Internet advertisements for labourers to work on crop farms (including horticultural farms) have increased significantly since before the pandemic,” the report notes.

“Cost pressures are providing incentives for large farms to invest in labour-saving processes and re-structure their workforces, including by recruiting more workers from the Pacific Islands through Australian Government programs.”