The Queensland government just announced changes to try and stop wild rent increases.

This morning, Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced changes to the state's rental policies that mean rental hikes will now be capped to once a year instead of every six months in an attempt to keep rental prices from spiralling any further.

Announcing the changes, the Premier noted that this was a wake-up call for landlords who are not "doing the right thing" and that while the "great majority of landlords do the right thing and look after their tenants" the policy change intends to protect tenants from those who don't.

However, the government hasn't announced any cap on the amount a landlord can increase a tenant's rent by, and housing organisations such as Tenants Queensland have said that the policy isn't enough to stop price gouging in the rental market.

In addition to the caps, Palaszczuk announced new support measures for people who are facing homelessness and housing stress, including $28 million for emergency hotel accommodation, rental and bond support payments, and food relief services.

And all of this came alongside another promise to build an additional housing factory in Cairns that will help the state roll out pre-fabricated homes in a matter of weeks.

But first: What's going on with housing in Queensland?

Queensland's housing crisis is out of control right now, with a record housing shortage and skyrocketing rental prices.

Since the pandemic began, rental prices have increased by 23 per cent nationally – but in Queensland they've shot up by 34 per cent.