The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Why ex-MasterChef judge Gary Mehigan isn't watching the new season.

Ex-MasterChef judge Gary Mehigan has shared that he isn't watching the new season of the reality show.

Speaking on the FoodBytes podcast, the former MasterChef judge labelled the new judges – Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo – "slim, gorgeous... and well-dressed"

"That’s what [the show] should have got [the first time around]," he said.

"If you look at the pictures from when we first started, I mean, that was ridiculous casting… we were kind of the unlikely trio," he added, referring to previous judges Matt Preston and George Calombaris.

"I look at the three MasterChef judges now and I go, ‘You see? That’s what they should have got.'"





The chef added that he hasn't been watching the show this season because he got to see the All-Star contenders when he filmed with them the first time.

"We had one off, once-in-a-lifetime experiences with those contestants. I don’t need to see them have another go," he shared.

Interesting...

2. Oh. Fans have spotted an engagement-esque ring in the new Bachelor in Paradise trailer.

Last week, Channel 10 shared the new Bachelor in Paradise trailer ahead of the show's upcoming return. And it included plenty of familiar favourites including Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott, Abbie Chatfield and Brittany Hockley.