Bachelor in Paradise will FINALLY kick off on July 15. Here's all the gossip in one place.

Grab yourself a mango daiquiri.

Bachelor in Paradise is finally returning to our screens on Wednesday, July 15.

Not only are many of our favourites coming back but the wild rumours about this season are rolling in thick and fast.

And according to Channel 10’s Daniel Monaghan, it seems we’re in for a treat.

Speaking on the TV Blackbox podcast at the end of 2019 just after filming for the season wrapped, Monaghan shared there was “love at the end” of the new season.

Watch the trailer for Bachelor in Paradise 2020 here.



Video by Channel 10

“It’s been a stellar, stellar season of Paradise over in Fiji, we’ve got some really good cast over there, not that I can talk about them in full now,” he said.

“We’re really comfortable with how that’s landed and the love that’s come out of it, at the end. You know, we love the drama, but to have love at the end of it as well is really refreshing.”

So without further ado, here’s a round-up of all the rumours surrounding Bachelor in Paradise 2020 so far.

Ciarran Stott and Jessica Brody get together

This is the first couple that we’re 99 per cent sure get together this season.

All because of this snap second shot from the promo trailer: