Jack, Jennifer and Olga Edwards, and the details we mustn't ever forget.

It was the middle of winter, 2018, when a man named Bruce Wilson heard what he describes as "an almighty bang".

Just past 5pm on a Thursday, West Pennant Hills was normally quiet and still. Located about 20 kilometres from Sydney's central business district, the suburb is known for its wide, leafy streets, full of young families.

But on July 5, the neighbourhood felt different.

Wilson approached the house next door, and watched as John Edwards, 67, half skipped down the stairs.

He thought to himself, "I've got to concentrate on his features, and his height... because I think he has shot the children."



Wilson eventually made his way to the neighbour's front door and says he stood there for a while. "It just felt demonic," he told an inquest earlier this month. "So bad, such an eerie feeling of standing there."

His instincts would prove correct.

That evening, police entered the three-bedroom house on Hull Road, and discovered the bodies of 13-year-old Jennifer Edwards and 15-year-old Jack Edwards. They had been shot with a handgun police have only described as "powerful".

Moments later, the children's mother Olga Edwards, arrived home from work. The street was already swarming with police cars and ambulances.

When police told her what had happened she collapsed from "severe shock". She would never recover.

By the time police tracked down John Edwards the following morning, he was dead.

It is impossible to grasp how much was lost when Jennifer and Jack's lives were taken from them decades too soon. Jennifer was halfway through Year Eight, Jack halfway through Year Ten. They spent the last afternoon of their lives hiding from their father in a bedroom, clutching each other beneath a desk, terrified of the man who was most meant to protect them.