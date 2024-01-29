'I thought my new boyfriend was going to propose. Then a woman knocked on the door.'





As told to Ann DeGrey

I'd been single for nearly five years, and I was pretty miserable about it. I'm the youngest of four girls and all my elder sisters partnered up in their early 20s are now in their 30s and married with kids. So that's all I really wished for, to have everything that my sisters had – a man who loves them and some gorgeous babies! It sounds simple, but it was a struggle for me.

Why is it that some of the so-called simple things in life are the hardest to achieve?

I had one semi-serious boyfriend, and he broke my heart when he told me he didn't want to get married and have kids… only to meet a new woman very quickly and become a new father very quickly. So my confidence was at an all-time low.

Watch: Is there a difference between emotional and physical affair? Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I decided to focus on myself, and I took myself to the local gym and enrolled in a few classes and that's how I met Jack*. It sounds like such a cliché, going to the gym and hooking up with a fitness trainer but it was a lot more romantic than that.

Jack was very sweet to me, telling me he was proud of the progress I'd made with my fitness and suggested taking me to his favourite café as a treat. He's vegan, and I thought, "He's probably trying to convert me." I didn't think for a moment that he was interested in me. When you have low self-esteem, as I did, you don't entertain the possibility that anyone will find you attractive.