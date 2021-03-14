"Please stop asking if we have met anyone." 8 women over 30 on why they're single by choice.

Having only had two boyfriends in her life, Siobhan says her family find it "normal for me to be single".

"I think my mum used to worry for me during my late 20s, but that went away when she saw I was truly happy being on my own."

"I am very aware how lucky I am to have great friends and a loving relationship with my family, as that is not everyone’s experience; and that without these relationships maybe I’d feel differently about not being with a partner."

What she wants other people to know about being single: "I think single is our natural state. The only relationship we don’t get to choose is our biological family and even then, there are many time we choose to disengage from that relationship. Our other relationships are choices; we choose our friends, we choose our partners... For me I’m not single by choice, I’m choosing relationships I want to be in and currently none of those are romantic."

"It's not for everyone, but for me it's an absolute gift." - Kelstar, self-partnered for one and a half years.

When people ask Kelstar about her relationship status, she tells that she’s "self-partnered".

"[I say] that my cup is full with my beautiful friends and family. I feel no pressure to leave anywhere early, or to bolt home to get dinner on. That I love curling up on my couch in my peaceful home."

Having previously come out of a nine-year relationship, Kelstar enjoys the benefits of being single like not having to rely on someone else and having more free time to catch up with friends.

"I'm tired of filling roles and emotional holes. I'm really giving and I've spent my life revolving around others. It's scary but I want to live for me now."

However, single life does have a few drawbacks.

"There are times when a cuddle would be nice. And having that person to bounce decisions off. Or if something good happens in your day and you want to share it or you want someone to grab bread on the way home."

What she wants other people to know about being single: "It's not for everyone, but for me it's an absolute gift. A gift of time to spend raising my son, enjoying my life with my growth at the centre. I look at the relationships around me and there's none I particularly envy or wish I had. I feel a peace I haven't ever felt in a relationship."

