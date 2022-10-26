'I've been with my partner for 18 months. I just found out we have opposing ideas about marriage.'

I've been with my partner for 18 months and we've just had our first big clash of values.
Given that neither of us has any intention of breaking up, this means one of us will inevitably end having to change or forfeit their own beliefs.
The argument is about marriage and whether in 2022 there is really any need for it anymore. I am a female in my late twenties who is in strong support of the sanctity of marriage, and my partner a male in his late thirties who is invariably against it. Not because he’s not committed as many people jump to conclude, but because of a set of very logical and sound reasons. So much so that, despite my strong stance of support for weddings and marriage, as a feminist and a realist, I’ve struggled to contend his points.
So if I agree with his logic, why then do I still feel utterly heartbroken at the thought of not experiencing it?
Watch the Mamamia team reveal their relationship deal-breakers. Story continues after video.