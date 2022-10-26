'I've been with my partner for 18 months. I just found out we have opposing ideas about marriage.'

While de facto partnerships are common these days, so are bending the rules of weddings to suit you as a couple. So I tried to get to understanding the “why” behind his standpoint.

Is it the cost? The legally binding nature of marriage? The showiness?

“It’s everything. All of it,” was his response.

I’d have been willing to compromise on any of these. Our guest list would be minimal, and I hate social media, so costs and splendour could be kept low. Or if it had been the legal aspect, I’d suggest a commitment ceremony on our de facto date rather than a legally binding wedding. But the fact that it’s everything means these alternatives can’t even be negotiated.

He made all the reasonable points that marriage changes nothing. And in his own romantic way, he said that marriage isn’t commitment – showing up to a relationship every day devoted to the other person is, and he does that, so we’re already doing better than some marriages.

“You hate being the centre of attention, anyway. So why do you even want to get married? Wouldn’t you hate it?”

He’s right about the first part, but not the second.

Marriage is a uniquely human experience. Not having one feels like losing a rite of passage. We’re emotional and spiritual creatures that act out all sorts of rituals that don’t actually make sense or have “meaning” beyond what we choose to prescribe to them. The concept of money and currency which rules the world is a human construct too, and he subscribes to that, right?

“Yes, but money is still necessary. Weddings are not.”

Fair.

I try tapping into the romantic aspect instead. I explain that for someone to turn to you one day, and say that of the seven billion people in the world, they choose you to spend every day with... it’s beautiful and special. We often describe wedding days as being the happiest day of a person’s life.