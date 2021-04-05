ROADTEST: I tried a different gym class every day for a week. Here's what I found.

Recently, I signed up to one of those nice expensive gyms because I thought it would give me the motivation I needed to "get back into it".

And by "get back into it", I mean "get into it".

I've never been very fit so when I found a gym less than a kilometre from my new home that offered six different classes for me to find my passion, I leapt at it.

Watch: The horoscopes working out. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

(It's Virgin Active in Sydney's Bondi Junction if you were wondering.)

For the $40 a week I'll be spending (I got the first 12 weeks half price), I set myself a mission.

One class a day, every weekday.

The end goal wasn't to lose weight or tone up, but to develop a routine that included daily exercise and made me feel fit and happy.

That being said, I also wanted to challenge myself.

So, here's exactly how it went.

Day One: Cycle - Burn

I decided to kick off day one with a bang.

Cycle, Burn.

A fun fact about me is that I never learnt to ride a bike. When someone did try to teach me at 16, I decided the seat was too uncomfortable and gave up pretty quickly.

I don't know why I thought stationary bikes were any different?

As I entered the class dressed top to toe in Kmart activewear and Powerade in hand, I took my place at a bike in on the edge of the middle row.

The instructor explained the click-on shoes to me. If you push down on the pedals in a particular way, you get stuck into the bike. Everyone else got it. I did not.

After fumbling around for a few minutes the instructor came back over and knelt next to me to click me in. Now we were good to go.

Strapped in and ready to go.