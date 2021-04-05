ROADTEST: I tried a different gym class every day for a week. Here's what I found.

Recently, I signed up to one of those nice expensive gyms because I thought it would give me the motivation I needed to "get back into it".
And by "get back into it", I mean "get into it".
I've never been very fit so when I found a gym less than a kilometre from my new home that offered six different classes for me to find my passion, I leapt at it.
Watch: The horoscopes working out. Post continues below.
(It's Virgin Active in Sydney's Bondi Junction if you were wondering.)
For the $40 a week I'll be spending (I got the first 12 weeks half price), I set myself a mission.
One class a day, every weekday.
The end goal wasn't to lose weight or tone up, but to develop a routine that included daily exercise and made me feel fit and happy.
That being said, I also wanted to challenge myself.
So, here's exactly how it went.
Day One: Cycle - Burn
I decided to kick off day one with a bang.
Cycle, Burn.
A fun fact about me is that I never learnt to ride a bike. When someone did try to teach me at 16, I decided the seat was too uncomfortable and gave up pretty quickly.
I don't know why I thought stationary bikes were any different?
As I entered the class dressed top to toe in Kmart activewear and Powerade in hand, I took my place at a bike in on the edge of the middle row.
The instructor explained the click-on shoes to me. If you push down on the pedals in a particular way, you get stuck into the bike. Everyone else got it. I did not.
After fumbling around for a few minutes the instructor came back over and knelt next to me to click me in. Now we were good to go.