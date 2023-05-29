'I went behind the scenes of FBoy Island, and let me tell you, I saw some unspeakable things.'

I’m standing outside a hidden mansion on the outskirts of the Gold Coast, with only a wooden door separating me from the near-naked 24 men who are waiting on the other side of it.

Low-key security guards are patrolling the perimeter while a wardrobe stylist rushes past with a hot pink blazer in one arm and a handful of men's skimpy swimsuits in the other. The faint aroma of sweat, protein powder, and Instagram accounts in need of more followers is wafting through the beachside air around me.

Welcome to FBoy Island Australia.

Filming for Binge's new reality show is already in full swing as I arrive, although the ocean-adjacent mansion is a far cry from the exotic island location many of you might have been expecting. The moment I walk onto set I'm immediately hit with a series of sexy reality show stereotypes so intense, that even the cast of Love Island UK might raise their Boohoo sunglasses in surprise and say "oh... that's taking things a bit too far."

I slowly open the front door and turn into the first long corridor only to encounter a man so muscular, he resembles an inspirational poster that The Rock might lovingly tape over his bed as a reminder not to skip arm day. He's clad only in black underwear, standing behind an ironing board and carefully pressing a white shirt (bless, trust an FBoy to be anti-wrinkle). He immediately greets our small group of writers with a cheery wave and a big smile.

