'I cried that whole day.' Abbie Chatfield was on the cover of a magazine. Inside, she was breaking.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re at breaking point (and who amongst us can honestly say we haven't, at one time or another), you’d know what it's like when you feel the world is collapsing in on you.

It’s a feeling that we don’t often associate with celebs and influencers, who – given a quick glance at social media – seem to have it all.

But media personality Abbie Chatfield has detailed the depths of her own private struggles, sharing on Instagram that she is – frankly – not okay.

Watch: Abbie Chatfield goes gifting with Go-Jo. Post continues below.



Video via Instagram/abbiechatfield.

Posting a series of images from her recent Stellar magazine cover, Abbie used the caption to open up about the current state of her mental health.

"I am so beyond lucky to do what I do for work. I f**king love it. But I’m breaking," she wrote in an incredibly candid admission.

"I’m on the verge of tears at all times. If one thing goes wrong, the floodgates open. I have so much pressure on me all the time to be fun or entertaining or at the very least have something of value to say. It’s draining. Physically and mentally."