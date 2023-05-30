“I was in love and surprised my fiancé at work. He had another woman bent over his desk.”

Signing up for a new show called FBoy Island should have been a daunting task, but for Molly O’Halloran the relationship rollercoaster she had just lived through was more intense than anything a reality TV series could throw at her.

The 26-year-old occupational therapist is one of three leading ladies currently starring on the new Binge series, which sees 24 men locked in a house together. 12 of the men are self-proclaimed FBoys and the other 12 are self-proclaimed nice guys. It's then up to Molly, along with Sophie Blackley and Ziara Rae, to figure out who is who.

Speaking to Mamamia from the set of FBoy Island during filming earlier this year, Molly described being on the show as a "complete whirlwind", and she wasn't just referring to the slew of nearly naked men competing for her attention on a daily basis.

All because, just a few months before this moment, Molly was engaged to a man she then considered the love of her life.

"I had planned my whole wedding and was head over heels in love," Molly said of her life leading up to filming FBoy Island. "Then one day I surprised my fiance at work, and he had another woman bent over his desk. So, I had my heart broken by the ultimate FBoy.

"I'd pretty much planned my whole life around this relationship, and then everything kind of got flipped on its head. I was with him for about four years, and this only happened a couple of months ago.

"He said he cheated on me because he was stressed," Molly continued. "We had had sex just a few hours before I caught him. I had no idea this was happening and I was completely blindsided. I had just gone with his mum to buy her dress for our wedding. My wedding dress was getting made. I'd literally planned everything."