Every burning question you have about FBoy Island, answered.

Hold on to your knickers folks because a new dating show has joined the circuit and with a name like FBoy Island, how could we not be invested? Especially when it's being fronted by radio host, reality star and former The Bachelor contestant, Abbie Chatfield.

With the first two episodes available to stream on BINGE, before we dive in we have some questions about the show:

Watch Mia Freedman speak with Abbie Chatfield on No Filter. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Firstly, what is an FBoy?

If you have to ask, well done on getting this far in life without encountering one of these creatures (and please, tell us how you did it!).

An FBoy is a f**k boy, a self-absorbed man who doesn’t respect women, wastes your time, sends mixed messages and won’t commit. According to Urban Dictionary, "he is superficially intimate, as if acting from a script he knows all too well. A f**k boy operates from a superficial level of consciousness and although he will seem like he is connected time will show you that he never was."

The 90s would have called him a womaniser and he is to be avoided at all costs.

So what is FBoy Island Australia?

Let’s run through the format, shall we? First up, there are not one but three women on the quest to find their happily ever after from a pool of 24 men. Seems like a lot, right? Plenty of chances for bliss?