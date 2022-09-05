Abbie Chatfield doesn't owe us her personal life.

Over the weekend, Abbie Chatfield told us what we already pretty much knew – she had split with her boyfriend of 10 months, Konrad Bien-Stephen.

We "knew" because for the duration of their relationship, it felt like we followed every step of the way via what they posted online.

Abbie would discuss their sex life candidly on her radio show, Hot Nights With Abbie, we got a full reel of the first time Konrad said "I love you", and you could fill a photo album with their selfies.

Watch Abbie Chatfield on No Filter with Mamamia. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The point being, we had a significant insight into their love story, so when those posts dried up, we noticed.

Now, it’s been confirmed – but Abbie has a bone to pick with how this has all played out.

Posting to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Abbie called out the media and fans for their intrusiveness.

"Please don’t come up to me and ask me why, I’m not going to tell you, you’re a stranger," she said, addressing fans that asked her about Konrad when they spotted her out in public.

In another Instagram Story, she criticised opinion pieces for putting words in hers and Konrad’s mouths to form a story. In short, she was sick of speculation and nosiness on a topic she really didn’t want to share.

I’ve been thinking a lot about this over the weekend (lol, can you tell) and I feel like Abbie is at the forefront of a problem we’re grappling with in this new, weird world where the most famous and engaging people feel like they’re our best friends.

There was this time where celebrities operated on this higher plane of existence. You saw paparazzi pics of them and could only access their worlds via (usually untrue) gossip or carefully curated interviews.

Now, we have people like Abbie – everyone’s fun, cool "friend" you want to meet for drinks because you know she’ll always have a wild story or the perfect take on that pop culture moment. We get this level of access to her because she instantly and candidly shares a lot about her life with us.