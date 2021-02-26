"Always tuck, never hang": The 7 best styling tips for short girls.

I long ago accepted that I am not a tall gal.

I was never going to be a back-row bandit in the school picture.

I had no shot at any kind of defence position in netball.

And I would forever need help reaching stuff on top of high cupboards.

As a young fashion writer, I always felt self-conscious standing backstage with a bunch of models or watching them fold their limbs into all sorts of positions on photo shoots.

But from years of observing stylists at work, seeing divisive trends come and go, and finding out what works for my body, I've learnt a few tricks that I stick to every day.

Here are the best styling tips for short girls, IMO.

Important caveat: There are always exceptions to the rules, and honestly, these aren't rules. They're just suggestions. Don't let me or anyone else on the internet tell you what to wear. And if you've found a way to make knee-length pants look sexy, please share it with me?

1. Always tuck, never hang.

Have you heard of the 'French tuck'? The styling trick fashion editors use to make their shirts and tees look effortless? Basically, you take your top and sort of half-tuck it into your bottoms. It works especially well with an oversized shirt worn with high-waisted shorts or jeans, and the look can be emphasised with a belt. I live by the tuck because it gives me more of a defined silhouette at the waist, and makes my legs look a little bit longer.

