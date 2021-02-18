"It's quick, chic and versatile": 5 stylish women share the outfit they repeat the most.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



When it comes to choosing a casual outfit, most of us have a few looks we gravitate towards.

They're easy to throw on, and just make us feel comfortable and confident when we're wearing them.

We spoke to five of the most stylish women we know, including content creators and stylists, to find out which outfits they repeat most.

Here's what they had to say. And yep, you might wanna take notes.