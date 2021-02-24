Apparently you need to put your skinny jeans in the bin and get these instead.

If you haven't already heard the news: skinny jeans are over.
According to Gen Z, the ever-so-popular denim style is completely out of fashion and you need to hunt through your wardrobe, find your favourite pairs and throw them in the bin.
Public service announcement for those who aren’t on tik tok. Side parts, cry emojis and skinny jeans are out so find a new personality!— Liz Plank (@feministabulous) February 19, 2021
i’m so sorry to say this but gen z is right ... skinny jeans are out </3— alexa (@bloodsplatterz) February 22, 2021
skinny jeans have been over since 2016, get over it— 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 (@shmantasax) February 23, 2021
