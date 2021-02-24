Apparently you need to put your skinny jeans in the bin and get these instead.

While it's completely irrelevant what Gen Z consider cool (if you love your skinny jeans, rock those skinny jeans), there are some new trends that we think you might like more, or just as much.

First up, the biggest denim trend of 2021 is the straight leg jean. Yes, the popular '90s style is back and for very good reason.

The slim-line cut is flattering on everyone (trust us), you can dress a good pair up or down and from what we can see, the staple style is here to stay.

In 2021, you'll specifically see straight leg jeans that include a button fly (serving extra vintage vibes) and are cropped at the ankle.

See?