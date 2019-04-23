The 'French tuck': How to nail the style trick that'll improve any outfit.

Figuring out how to tuck in your shirt all fashionable like can be tricky.

How much do you tuck? How tight should you tuck it? What if you stuff it up and then your top’s all wrinkled? Do I tuck it all in or half in?

Much questions.

It’s at this low point of contemplation that we’d like to remind you of the ‘French tuck’, the foolproof way to wear a shirt tucked in brought to the masses by Tan France from Netflix’s Queer Eye.

After first casually dropping this intriguing term during the franchise’s second series, the Queer Eye fashion expert sparked somewhat of a fashion phenomenon.

Sure, people have been lazily tucking in the front of their shirts for years, but Tan was the first person in recent pop culture history to give it a name (and a fancy name, at that).

For anyone who missed the trend or needs a quick refresher, here’s an explainer on exactly what a French tuck is and how to wear one:

What is a French tuck?