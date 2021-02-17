You only need these 8 pieces in your wardrobe.

There's a lot of chatter in the beauty world about establishing a skincare routine.

Getting your regime down to a handful of products can take years of refinement. But when you find the ones that really do the job, you tend to stick to them. And any new products you introduce are just there to complement or enhance your existing routine - right?

Well, it's the same with your wardrobe - or it could be.

What if you could pull outfits together in a series of steps you repeat each day, rather than labouring over the decision every morning?

That's the premise of the capsule wardrobe - that by investing in the right pieces, you can create multiple outfits and never end up without something to wear.

Quick! Have a watch of one of the funniest fashion crimes - festival chaps. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I've been a fashion writer for 12 years, and after seeing countless trends come and go (peplum tops! Bubble skirts!) I stand firm in my opinion that these are the pieces that never - ever - go out of style.

(Important caveat: this does not mean you can't buy anything new. You might add a trend piece or two every season to top up your wardrobe - but the idea is that those cute additions will always work back with your building blocks.)

If the sight of your wardrobe (or floordrobe, or that chair in the corner of your room that's no longer for sitting in) fills you with dread, this is for you.

1. A white T-shirt.

A good quality white tee won't cost you much - I love Assembly Label for a luxe option that's still under $50, and if I want something cheap and cheerful, I'll head to Uniqlo or Cotton On. A linen-blend tee can feel more dressy than cotton, and it's the ideal piece to pair back with skirts or jeans.