"I've been living in it": 25 things the Mamamia team shopped this month in lockdown.

In July, the Mamamia team have been stocking up on new clothes, shoes and accessories to wear in lockdown and out the other side.

From comfortable loungewear to dainty gold jewellery, here are 25 things we shopped this month.

"Classic black Puma suedes because #comfy #sporty #chicathleisure." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"And this ASOS utility trench, because trench. I throw it over everything. It's fun to have a colour other than camel or beige." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.