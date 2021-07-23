There's never been a better time to buy these comfy lounge sets.

With almost half the country in lockdown, it seems only appropriate to support the economy with a little retail therapy. But as most of us are at home (whether we want to be or not) and it's freezing outside, comfortable pieces are at the top of our wish list.

Over the past year, lounge sets have become the most sought-after items of clothing, and for good reason. Not only do they look good for Zoom meetings and encounters with the delivery man - but they're also so goddamn comfy.

Watch: Things you never say in 2021. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Whether you own a few pairs and want to buy more or are just getting on board with the trend (don't worry, it's not going anywhere), here are our favourite picks, including plenty on sale.

Image: The Iconic.