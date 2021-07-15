The 5 best sex toys you can get on the cheap during the Click Frenzy sale.

Usually sales frenzies surround panic-buying clothes and beauty products, and while we definitely still get rather excited for those, there's a special place in our hearts reserved exclusively for this...

Sex toy sales.

Psst! Watch this video to find out the juiciest stats from the Mamamia Sex Survey with resident Sex Editor, Katie Stow. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

These buzzy tickets to pleasure town usually set us back a fair amount cash-wise, so seeing them discounted so damn much is music to our bank account's ears.

To help you navigate the chaos that is the Click Frenzy sales, we've identified the five best deals that you can shop now and have delivered to your door by the end of the week.

...And if you're in Greater Sydney or Melbourne right now, you definitely deserve this treat.

So here they are, the five best sex toys you can get on the cheap right now.

Now we don't want to be so bold as to say this is the greatest sex toy ever made, but BOY is this little buzzer popular amongst the ladies.

The Womanizer by Lovehoney. Image: Mamamia.