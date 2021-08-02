‘I’m a lifestyle editor who makes beaded jewellery. Here’s how I turned my hobby into a micro-business.’

It was May 2020, and I was scrolling Instagram when I saw a cool girl I follow over in France wearing a colourful beaded anklet woven with shells.

In this post, a throwback to her European adventures, I saw a piece of jewellery that just looked like summer. I wanted something similar, but I’d change the shells for pearls. And I’d make the beads brighter. And maybe mine would be a bracelet...

I didn't know it at the time, but I was setting the foundations for my very own micro-business.

It began as a fun hobby. Fast-forward a year and I'm now running a small handmade jewellery brand alongside my role as a lifestyle editor. Am I rolling in cash and quitting my day job? No. But am I complementing my income with a little top-up while doing something I absolutely love? Yep.

How it started.

As Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle by day, it’s my job to know what’s on-trend. After seeing that Insta post, I started noticing versions of beaded jewellery popping up everywhere. But they weren’t exactly the type I wanted to buy. I had this clear vision in my head of luxe yet playful jewels you could stack up and wear every day.

It also brought back a wave of nostalgia for the beaded jewellery I used to make when I was a kid.

I managed to fish my old beading kit out of my belongings, and knew there was a local bead store in my hometown on the NSW South Coast – so I spent a chunk of change on some bits and pieces, and got to work.

The skills came flooding back to me.