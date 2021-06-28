ROADTEST: "I wore a trench coat every day for a week. Here’s how I styled it."

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it.

I never considered myself a trench coat person until very recently.

Whilst I've always known they're timeless and chic (hello, classic Burberry trench), I just hadn't considered having one in my closet.

Fast-forward to now, and I own two and wear them almost daily.

Last winter a colleague here at Mamamia introduced me to the famed Marks & Spencer trench coat. There are two reasons they sold me: first, the trench has thick, durable material that arms you up against the wind and cold, and second, it's water-repellent - rain just glides right off.

As it's become a piece I wear on high rotation and tell people about constantly, I thought I'd share how I wear it with you.

Here are five ways I style the M&S Collection Double Breasted Trench Coat, $119, during my work week.

Day 1: A midi dress and sneakers.

