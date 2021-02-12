9 wildly surprising facts about your lady bits you'll wish you’d known sooner.

Vaginas.

Some have them. Some love them. Some like to be near them. Some wish they had them. And why? Because they are a delightfully fascinating part of the human body.

So why do we know next to nothing about them?

Beyond a pitiful sex education at school and questionable chatter with our friends, our knowledge of the vagina and what it can actually do is pretty abysmal.

Which is why we have rounded up nine wildly surprising facts about the mighty beast that is the vagina so you can clue yourself up on the wonders of this organ/tell your friends and fill the vagina-education gap like the champion you are.

Vagina fact #1: The clitoris is literally the tip of the iceberg.

Ahh, that small but mighty dot at the top of your vulva that boys can never find… Welcome to the clit.

While you may only be able to physically see the pea-sized nugget that is the clitoris, did you know that this pea-sized nugget is literally the tip of the iceberg? Behind that is an expansive network of nerve endings that reach up to 10 centimetres in length. Yes, 10CM! It’s shaped like a four-pronged wishbone behind the vulva and holds the power of an orgasm in its hands, so don’t be underestimating that pea-sized nugget ever again.

Vagina fact #2: Your vagina is highly... acidic.

Talk about a sourpuss? Ammiright?!

Okay, but in all seriousness, keeping your vagina acidic is key to the health of the whole damn area. This is because an acidic environment arms your vagina with the ability to fight off infections and keep the growth of any bad bacteria and yeast well and truly in check.

If the acid level drops, then you’re heading straight to trouble town. With a more alkaline vagina, you’re more at risk of bacterial infections and even bacterial vaginosis - which is not a fun time. We repeat, very much NOT a fun time.

So if you find yourself wanting to use any ‘feminine hygiene products’ then be sure to check that they will protect your pH levels and keep your vaginal acidity in the sweet spot.

Wondering how the heck to know if a product will do that? Easy. Look for brands that promote a 'pH balance' and that are gynaecologist tested.