50 per cent of women have an "outie" vagina, so stop pretending that it’s anything other than normal.

Before we dive into anything, let’s clear something up: We’re talking about vulvas here, not vaginas - but an overwhelming amount of Googlers genuinely don’t know the difference and google ‘outie vagina’, so we’re rolling with it for now.

But it’s officially an ‘outie vulva’, capeesh?

So, what exactly are we talking about here. Well, the visible front-of-house area of the female genitalia that you can spot with your human eyes.

This, my friends, is the vulva.

The vulva is made of the labia minor (the outer lips) and the labia majora (the inner lips). And they come in many shapes, sizes, colours with its own unique formula of hair, juices and smell - meaning that it’s highly unlikely that any two vulvas are the same.

However, if we’re getting specific, an ‘outie’ refers to a vulva in which the labia majora is smaller than the labia minora, causing the inner lips to protrude in the same fashion as an outie belly button.

But, for some bizarre reason, those who have a vulva that sticks more ‘out’ than ‘in’ have decided that their vagina is somehow less than.

This is simply bulls**t.

We spoke to our resident GP Dr Ginny Mansberg who revealed that, “In 50 per cent of girls the labia minor is bigger than the labia majora… that’s your reality. Women who think ‘there is something wrong with me’ because something sticks out a little bit – well, no, it may not appear in porn movies, but it is actually very normal.”

Yes, it appears that porn has played a big part in this warped phenomenon.

And why are we surprised? It fills the void of sex education for so many, allowing teenagers to turn to buffed up, shaved, fake-orgasming actors to figure out what the hell is ‘normal’ in the bedroom.

This method leaves a great big gaping hole between what’s seen and reality.