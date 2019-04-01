The secret to teaching your kids about sex education without the cringe factor.

As a mum of kids aged four and six, I’ve faced few awkward questions of late.

“Where did all the chocolate go?”

“Where do dogs go when they die?”

“How did you make a baby?”

Each of these three had me fumbling for a clear, concise and truthful answer. When I heard my son telling a friend that I ate too much, got a big belly and vomited him out of my mouth, I knew it was probably time to tactfully explain the bird and the bees. But how?

When I was a kid, my parents gave me a book and an accompanying vinyl record (yes, I’m old) and sent me on my way. I soon realised that there was no such thing as a baby-delivering stork and that time I walked into my parents’ room, they weren’t re-enacting the latest episode of Wrestlemania. The 1980s cringe factor was real.

Thankfully these days it doesn’t have to be thanks to an animated series I’ve discovered that perfectly explains puberty, conception and pregnancy to kids. It’s called The Amazing True Story of How Babies are Made and it comes with extra interactive resources for parents and teachers that kick the cringe factor to the curb.

Based on the critically acclaimed book of the same name, the series adopts a fun and frank approach to kid’s sex education. Here are just some of the reasons it’s a must-have for parents and teachers of young kids:

It gets the diversity of modern families right.