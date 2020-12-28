I used 3 vagina 'skincare' products for a week. Here's what happened, er, down there.

If you've clicked on this article, it's likely that you are either intrigued or wholeheartedly confused about a) what vagina skincare is and b) what exactly it does to your vagina.

And you are not alone in that thought. In fact, it was the very thing that popped into my head when a shipment of 'skincare for down there' arrived on my desk.

I decided to put up a poll on Instagram to see who would be genuinely interested in hearing about the results of some serious vag care.

Turns out 85 per cent of my creepy followers wanted all the details about what the heck this is and whether they should be putting it on their vulvas too.

Perhaps my favourite DM in response to the poll was this:

“I am so wholeheartedly against any products that claim to ‘clean’ your genitals. This makes me so mad.”

“...but like, does it smell nice?”

Seems there is a growing tension between ‘f**k the patriarchy trying to make me feel s**t about my genitals' and ‘I want my vagina to smell like a goddamn bed of roses’.

So let’s explore that tension. With my own guinea pig of a vag.

Day One:

Funnily enough when you’re writing a story about vagina skincare, suddenly all you can think about is your vagina.