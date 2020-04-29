This scene from Normal People finally shows what a woman in 2020 with pubic hair looks like.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stan’s new TV show Normal People. It also contains the image of a woman with pubic hair, so click away if either of these things aren’t for you.

Normal People is, without question, the best thing I’ve watched in isolation so far. And I’ve watched a lot of TV over the last several weeks.

The highly-anticipated small screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name, launched on streaming service Stan on April 27, and already, audiences are far more emotionally invested than is reasonable.

Take a look at the trailer for Normal People, now streaming on Stan. Post continues after video.

Video by Stan

Normal People covers a topic pop culture is familiar with, teenage love. Only, it’s done in a way that isn’t fluffy, sugary or cringeworthy in the slightest.

The story follows Irish teens Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones), whose slow-burn relationship stops and starts through high school and into university. (You can read Mamamia Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik’s brilliant review of Normal People here).

From how the series portrays an emotionally vulnerable male character to what consensual sex looks like, there are a lot of things to like about Normal People. There are also some things we haven’t seen from a TV series about young love before, or in quite the same way.

For starters, there are the sex scenes, which are so sensual, The Cut recommend watching them alone, with a vibrator. As it is in the book, sex is a huge part of Connell and Marianne’s on-screen relationship, and features heavily in almost every episode.