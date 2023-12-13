Eminem's daughter is now a 27-year-old influencer and podcaster. And she looks so very grown up.

We officially feel one million years old.

If you've ever listened to a song by rapper Eminem, you'll probably know the name 'Hailie'. The 51-year-old has a daughter called Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, and she was a prominent feature in all of her dad’s songs.

Watch: A snippet of one of Eminem's songs to her daughter, Hailie titled Mockingbird. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/EminemMusic.

It's been years since we've thought about little Hailie, but some Internet stalkers have tracked her down through social media. Of course, they have.

Eminem's daughter is not a little blonde girl anymore. She's a 27-year-old university graduate who recently got engaged. She also used to really, really like One Direction and really, really hate Taylor Swift. Go figure.

This is what she looks like today: