Eminem's daughter Hailie is 27 and an Instagram influencer. This is her life now.

If you say you've never listened to Eminem's old albums and wondered how his daughter Hailie is doing, you're lying.

Hailie Scott is the daughter Eminem often referred to in his songs, including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird.

Now, she's 27 years old, happily engaged with her longtime boyfriend, and an influencer and podcaster.

Watch: A snippet of one of Eminem's songs for his daughter, Hailie titled Mockingbird. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/EminemMusic.

Hailie has the most public persona of Eminem's daughters and is also the rapper's only biological daughter.

In 2014, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Michigan's Chippewa Valley High School and thanked her parents for their help in an end-of-school newsletter.

"My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have," she said, as reported by E! News.

Hailie also graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a degree in psychology. It's also the place where she met her long-term boyfriend turned fiancé, Evan McClintock.