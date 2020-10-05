Apparently, Elly’s ex-boyfriend is one of The Bachelorette contestants, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. So, Elly’s ex-boyfriend is one of The Bachelorette contestants, and this feels suss.

The So Dramatic! podcast leaked some spicy goss about one of Elly's exes, Joe Woodbury this week, and it turns out, after dating Elly earlier this year, he'll be appearing on this season of The Bachelorette to try for her heart a second time round.

"They knew each other from Newcastle before the show," The So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto started.

"[They] didn't only know each other, they used to date."

"Elly and Joe dated for a couple of months just before The Bachelorette. They had been on and off, dating in Newcastle right up until she moved to Bondi. They then continued dating casually and she would travel back and forth between Bondi and Newcastle."

According to the famously well-sourced Pustetto, "It wasn't a secret at all."

"Elly actually requested he be cast on the show."

If you watch The Bachelorette's first trailer to the end, you'll see the moment they recognise each other on the red carpet.