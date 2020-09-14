The first trailer for The Bachelorette 2020 has dropped, and every bloke is just as confused as us.

The hotly anticipated new season of The Bachelorette is just around the corner, which means promos are starting to roll out to give us a good glimpse into all the drama coming our way.

This year we’re looking at a whole new dynamic as ex-Bachelor contestant Elly Miles steps up to be The Bachelorette standing side-by-side with her sister, Becky Miles.

Listen to Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss why not everyone is happy about our new Bachelorettes on The Spill. Post continues after podcast.

This whole two-Bachelorette thing hasn’t happened on the Aussie version of the show yet, but when they attempted this formula on the American Bachelorette franchise it did not end well.

We repeat, it did NOT end well.

So lord knows why adding family into the mix was ever going to be a great idea…

But it seems we are not alone in this confusion, as the first trailer of the new season was released this evening and every contestant seems equally baffled by the double-bachelorette set up.

Watch the first Bachelorette trailer, as shared by Network 10, right here.