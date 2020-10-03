What Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis means for the upcoming election.

Just four weeks away from the US election, President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming their diagnoses on Friday via Twitter, the President wrote, "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together."

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

After receiving an experimental antibody drug combination that is still undergoing clinical trials, the president was flown to Walter Reed Hospital this morning where he will spend a "few days" on the advice of his doctors. The White House said the admission was precautionary.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital," President Trump said during an 18-second video uploaded to Twitter.

"I think I'm doing very well but we're going to make sure that things work out. The First Lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you."

The White House initially said that the president was exhibiting mild symptoms. But at 74 years old, he is at increased risk of serious complications from the virus, which has now killed more than 209,000 people in the United States.

So, if his symptoms were to worsen, what does that mean for the upcoming presidential election?