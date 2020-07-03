"It hurts my heart to write this." After 5 months together, MAFS' KC and Michael have broken up.

Married At First Sight's KC Osborne has just announced that her and Michael Goonan have broken up.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old uploaded a statement to her Instagram explaining that she was the one that ended the relationship. And despite hoping Michael "makes some changes", she wishes him all the best.

Posting the lengthy announcement to her social media, KC wrote, "It hurts my heart to write this but I want it to come from my mouth before it can be twisted by the media or anyone.

"It is with sadness that I have chosen to end my relationship with Michael. It's been almost five months and a relationship that I will always hold in my heart. Michael became my best friend and five months felt like a lifetime while isolating.

﻿

"I packed my bags and moved in with him with hopes this would be my forever," she wrote.

KC then went onto explain that despite it being an amazing few months, there are things she wishes Michael would do differently.

"Michael, however, I do hope Michael makes some changes as I will always believe in his potential and wish blessings on his life," she explained.

She then went onto explain that while many people believed that she stole him from his on-screen 'wife' Stacey Hampton, that was never her intention.