Multiple break ups and an alleged affair: Inside Donald Trump and Melania's relationship.

For years now, Donald and Melania Trump's relationship has been the centre of controversy and speculation.

Since meeting in 1998, the couple have faced rumours about an alleged affair, criticism that their relationship is a "non-marriage" and even and the odd conspiracy theory.

Most recently, the couple made headlines when they announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a video update on Sunday, Donald said Melania, was "doing very well" and "handling it very nicely".

Watch: Melania discusses her marriage to Donald Trump.



Video via ABC News.

Here's a look back at Melania and Donald Trump's relationship timeline.

Meeting at a party in Times Square.

Donald was 52 when he met Slovenian model Melania Knavs at a party at the Kit Kat Club in Times Square during Fashion Week.

At the time, Donald was in the middle of his divorce from his second wife Marla Maples and had arrived at the party with cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart.

After seeing 28-year-old Melania for the first time, Donald said he "went crazy".

Melania also felt an instant connection with famous real estate mogul. "It was great chemistry and energy. We had a great time," she told talk show host Larry King in 2005. "We started to talk and something was there right away."

When Donald later asked for her number, she declined and asked for his instead. After waiting a week to call him back, the pair went on their first date and soon became a couple.

Donald and Melania Trump in 1998. Image: Getty.