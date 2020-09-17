"She was excluded." Kaitlyn on what happened to Irena in The Bachelor mansion after lockdown.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Last week on The Bachelor, we saw Bella and Irena's close friendship come to a sudden end.

The falling out, which played out across several dramatic cocktail parties, left many viewers feeling confused.

You see, no one quite understands how Bella and Irena's argument even began.

And it turns out even the other contestants are stumped.

"I honestly don't know what the fight was about. I asked about five times," Kaitlyn Hoppe, who left the mansion on Thursday night's episode, told Mamamia.

"I think something happened in lockdown over phone calls or texts with Locky, Irena and Bella. There was some kind of miscommunication."

The falling out between the two frontrunners escalated when Locky and the contestants returned to the mansion.

According to Kaitlyn, Bella and Irena's falling out led to tension in the mansion.

"There was definitely a divide [in the mansion] and that's why I bonded with Irena," the personal assistant shared.

"I don't like to leave people out and isolate people and I don't have sheep mentality. [Irena] was 100 per cent there for the right reasons."

The 26-year-old shared that she believes Irena was "excluded" in the mansion.

"I think she was [excluded] because her connection [with Locky] was so strong," she shared.

"I don't think it was fair to exclude her. And I think the way people spoke to her wasn't appropriate. I don't think making up rumours about her was appropriate either."