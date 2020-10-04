NSW records no locally transmitted cases for 9 days in a row.

New South Wales has recorded no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the ninth day in a row.

Two new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, both of which are from returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

Dr Greg Stewart from NSW Health confirmed 8,305 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, compared with 10,334 in the previous 24 hours.

"NSW Health is treating 51 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, none of whom are being ventilated," he said.

Victoria records 12 new cases and 1 death.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 12 new cases and one death in the past 24 hours. It marks the twelfth consecutive day that new cases have fallen below 20, after the state recorded eight new cases on Saturday.

The 14-day average now sits at 0.2 in regional Victoria and 11.9 for Melbourne, where there are currently 13 cases without a known sources.

The latest figures take the state's death toll to 806.