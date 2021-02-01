Just all the rich people bullsh*t that went down at Donald and Melania Trump’s $2.5m wedding.

Can you believe that loving couple and ambassadors of the political PDA, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, have been married for 16 years?

While there has been multiple reality shows, a grabbing-by-the-pussy scandal, a four-year stint in the whitehouse, two rounds of attempted impeachments and an actual wife body double (hey #FakeMelania), these two have surprisingly stood the test of time.

And when any celebrity marriage goes the distance, we like to go right back to the lavish spot where it started: The wedding.

...and you can bet that this one literally took the cake when it comes to being as over the top as physically possible.

So let’s take a look at every weird and wonderful detail from Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s wedding day. Buckle up, folks.

First up, let’s get the key details down pat. And to do this, I’d like to present you with an invitation to this Trump-soiree…

You are cordially invited to the matrimony of Donald Trump and Melaina Knauss.

When: January 22, 2005.

Where: Trump’s multi-million dollar Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Accommodation: Provided for in aforementioned resort by the Trump Co, where you’ll be greeted with bathrobes embroidered with your initials, complimentary spa treatments, and a few rounds of golf ahead of the ceremony.

Dress Code: As lavish as you can possibly manage.

And in case you were wondering who else received invitations just like this, here were just a handful of names you might recognise: