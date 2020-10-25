Just days before the election, it appears we have a new 'Fake Melania'.

American politics feels a little... chaotic at the moment.

With November 3 hurtling at us at an immense pace, you may think we have bigger fish to fry than a potential first lady body double, but you'd be wrong.

Forget coronavirus conspiracies, there is only one that matters today. And that is the very legitimate and not at all ridiculous return of Fake Melania right when we needed her.

Let us catch you up.

It all began in October, 2017, when President Trump and his First Lady were at a press conference discussing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. Everything was normal. Not a single suspicion raised.

Until Donald Trump bizarrely said, “My wife Melania… who happens to be right here.”

Which was odd given... yes, Donald, we could see her.

OR COULD WE?

The plot thickens.