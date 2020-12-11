A lookalike model daughter and co-parenting with Seal: Heidi Klum's life as a mum.

Heidi Klum's 16-year-old daughter Leni has just made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany, alongside her mum.

Sharing the news to Instagram, Leni wrote: "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum."

While her proud mum shared a post of her own.

"I'm so proud of you," Klum began. "And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are my little mini me. And I'm so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are."

The mother-of-four continued to explain that being her daughter isn't always easy.

"You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally'. But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably wasn't either. But you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place," she wrote.