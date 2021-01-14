Exactly what happens now that Donald Trump has been impeached for a historic second time.

US President Donald Trump has become the first American president in history to be impeached twice.

The US House of Representatives have voted to formally charge him with inciting an insurrection just a week after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress met to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College and affirm Joe Biden's win.

The House on Wednesday voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans joining with Democrats.

"The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said on the House floor before the vote. "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

During his speech mere hours before the riot, Trump repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent and exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol.

Five people died, offices were looted, and lawmakers were forced to wear gas masks and escape via underground tunnels.