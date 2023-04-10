'My role was to be the clown.' I'm A Celebrity's Aesha Scott on growing up with an alcoholic parent.

Aesha Scott has always been a people pleaser.

So much so, that over the summer she visited a therapist to figure out why.

The Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck: Down Under star, who is currently in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, shared how this part of her personality was born out of growing up in a house with addiction.

Watch: Aesha Scott on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Post continues below video.

Speaking to her campmate, Olympic boxer Harry Garside, Scott said she had found her people pleasing "overwhelming" for the first time recently.

"And I was like, 'Why do I feel like I need to always be giving?' And it was absolutely fascinating."

Scott said she grew up with an alcoholic mother, so during childhood she assumed the role of 'clown' within her family.

"I felt like if I didn't ease tension or make people feel good, then maybe mum would drink more," she explained to Garside.

"Because she was drinking so much, and we were in such a s**t situation anyway, everyone around me would just feel sad, and I didn't want them to feel sad."

She said that if she could take the disease from her mother she "totally would, but that gave me so much character and empathy".

Speaking to the camera, Scott explained how this part of her life impacted her further.

"So much of my people-pleasing stems from growing up with an alcoholic mother. And my role in the family was to kind of be the clown, and I was always trying to make everyone happy so that we could ease the tension... It's such a horrible disease and watching her struggle with it my whole life. I truly would not wish addiction on anyone."

She smiled as she spoke about her mother now.

"Mum and I have such a wonderful relationship. And as of today, she'll be almost nine years sober.

"And it's just so cool to see her at 60 finally becoming the woman that she was always meant to be."

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday-Thursday on Channel 10.

Feature image: Network 10.

Love watching TV and movies? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher.