'I have been losing my mind.' Everyone who has ever quit I'm A Celebrity, and the story behind it.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is bringing the drama this season. We're only a week in and we've already had one contestant quit – Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

In the days leading up to her exit, Kennerley had refused to take part in two trials in a row. To be fair, one of the challenges involved eating animal testicles...

But after an argument with former MAFS contestant Domenica Calarco, Kennerley decided to quit. Although viewers at home didn't get to see the exact moment she decided to leave the show, we did see her final goodbye. And it was awkward viewing to say the least.

She returned to camp ahead of the three contestants she had done the testicle-eating trial with and said she had to make "a hard choice". And that hard choice was to get the hell out of the jungle.

"It was a hard choice because I'd love to stay – but it's never going to work. This just morphed into something that it shouldn't have been."

Watch the argument between Dom and Kerri-Anne. Post continues below.

Just when this season was about to go to air, Ten's head of entertainment said to news.com.au that it is a "massive disappointment" when a contestant quits the show.

"In the early days we thought, 'Oh, great drama, it'll be fantastic to have a walkout.' No: the audience don't like it. The Australian audience don't like quitters," he said.

"Obviously we are never going to push somebody to the point where it's damaging for their mental health… but walking out can be damaging too. So we need to make sure they're absolutely sure before they do it."

Kennerley is only the fifth of the 100-plus contestants in I'm A Celebrity AU's history to quit. Here's a look back at those iconic exit moments and the story behind each.

Tennis player Bernard Tomic.

Image: Channel 10.