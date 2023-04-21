I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has produced several heartwarming moments this season.

From a very candid discussion about fertility to the celebrities being vulnerable about why they chose their charities before coming onto the show.

Basically, this season of I'm A Celeb has been the sweetest one yet.

Watch this clip of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

And this week, the campmates got real about cosmetic procedures, including anti-wrinkle injections and fillers.

On Thursday night's episode, it was Home And Away actor Debra Lawrance, 66, who sparked a conversation about finally being comfortable with the way she looks.

Since entering the camp, she admitted to feeling more relaxed not wearing makeup on national TV.

"In my profession, you have to be aware of how you look… but since getting older, this is who you get. I've loved making the transition into looking older," Lawrance said, adding, "When your face starts collapsing and your chin goes… it was difficult at first."

Sporting legend Liz Ellis, 50, talked about embracing her hair turning grey and the rising interest in cosmetic injectables for people her age.

"I've got friends who have [anti-wrinkle injections] and I think, 'You’re gorgeous; it’s such a waste of money,'" she said.

Whilst the older campmates shared they hadn't gone down the wrinkle-injection route, the youngest I'm A Celeb star, 25-year-old boxer Harry Garside, shared that he has partaken in the procedure.

"I think the world we live in now is breeding more and more insecurity," Garside said after being told by Lawrance he was "so young".