'He was 23.' The stories behind why the I'm A Celeb stars chose their charities.

For the last few weeks, we've been watching pampered celebrities make a go of living rough on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Each year, some of Australia's most recognisable people are dropped off into the jungle and forced to fend for themselves.

They do this, of course, for the chance at winning $100,000 that will go towards their charity of choice.

Politicians, actors, singers, entertainers, reality TV stars and social media moguls compete in order to win challenges and sometimes sacrifice their dignity, so that they might be the last one standing.

Video via Ten.

It sure is juicy television, but on Thursday night, we got to see the celebs in a different light.

On I'm A Celeb, they revealed their deeply personal reasons for supporting their chosen charities.

Celebrities supporting cancer charities.

Domenica Calarco is one of the many celebrities who revealed they were donating their winnings to cancer-related charities.

After seeing her own uncle pass away five years ago due to a rare form of blood cancer, the Married At First Sight star chose the Leukaemia Foundation.

Debra Lawrance, who is best known for her roles in Home and Away and Please Like Me, said she had chosen Ovarian Cancer Australia to donate her winnings to.

She lost her close friend to the disease seven years ago.

Debra Lawrance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.