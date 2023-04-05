'It was one of my demands.' All the behind-the-scenes gossip from I'm a Celeb.

Earlier this week, an all-new season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here premiered.

The series gives us a look at pampered celebrities doing it rough. Each year, they're dropped off into the jungle and forced to fend for themselves. Well... kinda.

Politicians, actors, singers, entertainers, reality TV stars and social media moguls are forced to compete in order to win challenges and sometimes sacrifice their dignity for a small reward.

It's basically one of the best TV series available to watch right now.

Watch the trailer for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

To get you up to speed, here's absolutely everything that's gone down so far during this season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Parts of the campsite are not real.

In 2021 and 2022, the Australian version of I'm A Celeb was filmed at the camp base in Murwillumbah, NSW.

It's also where the English version of the show is filmed often and according to former contestants, much of the campsite is actually... fake.

According to Women's Own magazine, it was revealed that some of the rocks the British contestants are made out of paper mâché.

The waterfall is also apparently not natural and can be turned off to conserve water.

The 2022 I'm A Celeb filming location is in Murwillumbah in NSW. Image: Ten.