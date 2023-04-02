Domenica enters the jungle: Everything We Know About I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Season Nine of Australia’s favourite televised celebrity torture is back, and it starts tonight on Channel 10.

If you’re feeling a little out of the loop, fear not, we’ve got you covered with absolutely everything you may need to know before tuning into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2023!

Watch this year's delightfully camp season promo here! Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10

Never seen the show before? Strap in, it’s a bizarre concept that was created in England. The Aussie version of the reality show throws a group of local celebrities into the extreme conditions of the wilderness with very few of the amenities that they may be used to.

The celebrities must compete in challenges to win food and treats for themselves and their team and ultimately try to avoid being voted out of the jungle.

Season nine is kicking off tonight and the potential creepy crawlies are already giving us the heebie jeebies!

Who's hosting?

They’re honestly national heroes at this point, Australian television sweethearts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris have been running the show since 2015 when it first started. They’ll be hosting again this year and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Image: Channel 10

But this will likely be Dr Chris Brown's last season on I'm A Celebrity, after he signed a new television contract with Channel Seven...