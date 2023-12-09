'My pregnant wife looked through my phone. Now I'm divorcing her.'

What would you do if your partner looked through your phone?

It's a dilemma many have likely faced in their relationships.

The problem, however, becomes a wee bit more challenging when hormones – a lot of them – are added to the mix.

Alas, we saw this exact situation play out on Reddit when a young man asked people in the popular "Am I The A**hole" forum if he was in the wrong for wanting to divorce his pregnant wife after she looked through his phone.

Video via Mamamia.

In the now-viral post, the original poster said it all began when his wife started making "snide comments" that inferred he was having an affair.

"I thought she was teasing me so I mostly ignored her or laughed with her. I didn't know she was actually serious. Then she was getting more irritated and arguments increased," he wrote.

"In one argument, I asked her what her problem was, and she told me I was cheating. She started telling me all the time I was late [home] from work, or how I was staring at a woman in the park."

He continued, saying that despite trying to resolve her doubts and offer to pay for therapy, their relationship was still on rocky ground.