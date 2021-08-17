Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren try a lot of beauty products.

As the hosts of Mamamia's daily beauty podcast, You Beauty, their job involves trialling the latest beauty launches and sharing their honest recommendations with us each and every week.

During last week's episode, Kelly and Leigh were asked to answer a near-impossible question: "If you could only use three products for the rest of your lives, what would they be?"

Watch: Here's how you self care, according to your horoscope. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Excluding sunscreen (because that's a given) and hair (because in this desert island scenario their hair would look flawless, obviously), the hosts shared their three ride-or-die products and we took notes, adding some of our favourite recommendations you can shop.

Keep your debit card close by...

Leigh Campbell's desert island products.